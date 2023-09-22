6 Ideal Glamping Spots In India And Tips For Beginners

The trend of glamping, short for glamorous camping, is on the rise in India. It offers outdoor enthusiasts a unique fusion of luxury and adventure. From the mystic deserts of Rajasthan to the serene beaches of Goa, glamping in India provides an unmatched experience for those seeking to connect with nature without sacrificing the comforts of home.

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Nestled in the heart of the Thar Desert, Jaisalmer offers a mesmerising glamping experience. Lavish tents equipped with modern amenities let you soak in the enchanting desert landscape. Camel safaris, desert dinners and cultural encounters with the local tribes make this a must-visit destination.

Ranthambore, Rajasthan

Ranthambore National Park, famous for its tiger population, beckons adventure seekers. Stay in luxurious tents amid lush greenery and embark on thrilling wildlife safaris. Don't forget to explore Ranthambore Fort for panoramic views of the park.

Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

Ladakh's surreal high-altitude desert is perfect for glamping. Deluxe tents provide a comfortable base for trekking, mountain biking and immersing yourself in Buddhist monasteries, all while surrounded by awe-inspiring landscapes.

Kanha, Madhya Pradesh

Kanha National Park, known for its diverse wildlife, invites glampers to luxurious tents. Spot tigers, leopards, and elephants on thrilling safaris and dive into the local culture by visiting the nearby village of Kanha.

Goa

For beach lovers, glamping in Goa is a true delight. Stay in opulent tents by the sea and indulge in activities like swimming, sunbathing and experiencing the vibrant Goan culture and nightlife.

Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand

Jim Corbett National Park, India's oldest national park, offers a thrilling glamping experience. Luxurious tents amidst the wilderness create the perfect setting for tiger safaris. Explore the town of Ramnagar for a taste of local culture and history.

Tips for Glamping in India

- Plan and book your accommodation in advance, especially during peak seasons.

- Pack for varying weather conditions, as the climate can vary greatly depending on the region.

- Essential items like insect repellent, sunscreen and hats are your best friends in the great outdoors.

- Respect the environment by leaving no trace behind.

Overall, glamping in India is an incredible way to embrace nature without compromising on luxury. With diverse destinations catering to all preferences, there's an adventure waiting for everyone. So, pack your bags, book your tent and embark on a glamping journey that will redefine your love for the outdoors.