Things To Do In Meenambakkam: Cafes Where You Can Hang Out With Friends

Meenambakkam is an Indian city located south of the city of Chennai and is also the home to Chennai International Airport and the Airport's Authority of India regional office. The name Meenambakkam indicates that it is a settlement near the coast. Check out these cafes you can visit with your friends if you are ever in the area.

Read Also: Things To Do In Kochi: 5 Best Bakeries In Fort Kochi To Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings

Read Also: Shahid Kapoor Returns To Shoot 'Jersey'; Says His Wounded Lip Is Better

Cafes to hang out with friends in Meenambakkam

Jugo Cafe

This cafe is located at Kiosk 9, Grand Gallada Food Court, PVR Cinemas Complex, exactly opposite to the airport in Mennambakkam. The outlet has good service and good food, as per reviews. Everyone must check out this place if in the area. The outlet provides really good beverages too.

Read Also: Thai Food Places In Mumbai To Satisfy Your Hunger

Cafe Coffee Day

Like any other city of India, Chennai also has multiple Cafe Coffee Day outlets. The neighbourhood of Meenambakkam has a Cafe Coffee Day located at the airport parking lot. The products of the cafe are all the same and the quality is said to be very good. The service is quite fast and friendly with clean ambience, as per reviews.

Chai Kings

This cafe is located near the entrance of the Airport Metro station in Meenambakkam. Reviews state that the ambience is perfectly maintained and the service provided is quite fast and efficient. The food is affordable and the manager is well behaved.

Read Also: Akshay Kumar Takes His Mother To A Casino In Singapore To Celebrate Her 80th Birthday

Madras Coffee House

This cafe is located in the Meenambakkam Metro station and is quite a small place. It is like any other coffee house in other cities. The place holds a lot of heritage. The tea and other beverages are well made with quick service. This place is highly recommended for visits with friends.

Read Also: Craving For Korean Food? Head To These Restaurants In Bengaluru

Read Also: Seafood Tagine: Try This Recipe At Home For A Memorable Dining Experience