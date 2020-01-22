Things To Do In Meenambakkam: Spas In The Area That Are Ideal For Some Relaxation Time

Meenambakkam is an Indian city that lies in the state of Tamil Nadu. It is located south of the city of Chennai and is also the home to Chennai International Airport and the Airport's Authority of India regional office.

The name, Meenambakkam indicates that it is a settlement near the coast. If you are a big spa enthusiast then these spots in Meenambakkam are just for you.

Read Also: Things To Do In Connaught Place: Best Spas To Visit In The City

Tejas Unisex Saloon & Spa

With one of the highest ratings of 5/5 stars on Google, Tejas Unisex Saloon and Spa tops the list of best spas in Meenambakkam, Chennai. The spa is situated at Shop no 70, 99, College Road, Pazhvanthangal, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600114. The spa opens at 7 am and closes by 8 pm.

Read Also: Things To Do In Lower Parel: Best Spas To Relax At After A Stressful Day

Chennai Spa

With one of the highest ratings of 4/5 stars on Google, Chennai Spa comes second in the list of best spas in Meenambakkam, Chennai. This place is located at No 10/20, Ragavendhira 6th st, Madipakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600091. The spa opens at 10 am every morning and closes by 9 pm.

Taarasai

Just like Chennai Spa, Taarasai Spa also has a 4/5 rating on Google. The spa is located at 842/2, 5th Main Road 8th Cross Street, Ram Nagar South, Madipakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600091. This is considered an amazing place to visit and spend some time to relax.

Shally Beauty Spa

This is a beauty salon and spa located at No. 1, 5th Main Rd, Nanganallur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600061. The spa opens at 9 am in the morning and 9 pm at night. This place is considered a must-visit by every spa enthusiast who is in or around Meenambakkam.

Read Also: Things To Do In Kochi: Best Spas In The City To Visit And Rejuvenate

Read Also: Things To Do In Indiranagar: Three Best Spas In Indiranagar You Can Visit

(Image credits: AP)