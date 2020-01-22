Things To Do In Meenambakkam: Night Clubs To Hang Out At With Your Colleagues

Meenambakkam is situated in the state of Tamil Nadu. It is located in the south of the city of Chennai and is also the home to Chennai International Airport and the Airport's Authority of India regional office.

The name Meenambakkam indicates that it is a settlement near the coast. Though Meenambakkam doesn't have a lot of night clubs, do check out these places. You can go there with your colleagues or friends to have a great evening out.

Arcot Bar - Trident

This is the in-house bar of the Trident, Meenambakkam, Chennai. The ambience is said to be amazing and so is the food. The prices are affordable with quick and friendly service.

The starters are a must-try for everyone in the area. Many have reviewed it as the perfect place to go chill with office colleagues.

Saltlick by Gallop

This is the in-house bar of the Radisson Blu, Meenambakkam, Chennai. It is a cosy little place with wooden tables and screens attached so that people can enjoy drinks with live sports.

The staff and bartenders are said to be very quick with their job. The drinks and food are quite affordable. It can be a good place to chill out after a stressful day at work and have a drink with your colleagues.

The Moon And Sixpence

This is the in-house bar of the Hablis Hotel, Meenambakkam, Chennai. This is one of the most renowned hotels in Chennai and the perfect place to grab a drink with colleagues or friends.

The ambience is reportedly very aesthetic with great service and staff. The prices are affordable and the food is delicious, as reports suggest.

