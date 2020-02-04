7 Summits Challenge Has Been Accomplished By THESE Many Climbers So Far

The 7 Summits Challenge is about reaching the highest mountains of each of the seven continents. Climbing to the summit of all of them is regarded as a mountaineering challenge, first achieved on April 30, 1985, by Richard Bass. Ever since then, climbing all the 7 Summits has become a mountaineering goal that several people want to accomplish. Completing the 7 Summits and additionally reaching the north and south poles has been referred to as the Explorers Grand Slam.

All about the 7 Summits challenge

Almost 30 years ago, Dick Bass and Franck Wells conceived the idea of the 7 Summits. This Challenge consists of climbing the highest mountain of each of the 7 continents. Dick Bass was the first one to succeed this challenge in 1985, but controversy started a few times later about the actual list of the 7 summits.

Today there are two official lists of the 7 Summits which consists of Bass' version with Kosciuszko as 7th summit and Messner's list with the Carstensz Pyramid as 7th summit. In both cases, Elbrus is considered as the top of Europe.

Around 110 climbers have completed Carstensz Pyramid version of the 7 summits challenge until now Philippe Gatta is the 7th Frenchmen. He finished the Challenge on March 30th 2008 and has climbed each summit on his first attempt. Check out the list of 7 Summits.

Summit Elevation Continent Range Country Date Mount Everest 8850m Asia Himalaya Nepal, China 24 May 2007 Cerro Aconcagua 6962m South America Andes Argentina 5 January 2007 McKinley (Denali) 6194m North America Alaska Range USA 7 June 2004 Kilimanjaro 5895m Africa Kilimanjaro Tanzania 7 March 2003 Elbrus 5642m Europe Caucasus Russia 12 September 2007 Mount Vinson 4892m Antarctica Ellsworth Mountains - 28 December 2007 Carstensz Pyramid 4884m Australia - New Guinea Pegunungan Maoke Indonesia 30 March 2008

