The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Are Banks Open In India Despite The Lockdown Due To The Coronavirus Crisis?

Travel

Here is all the information you need to know following lockdown in India amid the COVID-19 crisis. Read more to know are banks open today or are they closed.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
are banks open

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused numerous businesses to close down temporarily, except for a few of them. Banks have been open in spite of the Coronavirus pandemic. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the lockdown in Maharashtrian urban areas may be extended beyond March 31. He furthermore also said that essential services such as groceries, banks, share markets and key financial services will continue to operate during the Coronavirus crisis. 

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Banks Asked To Provide Hand Sanitisers At ATM Kiosks In Raj

Are banks open?

There are selective branches across the country that will be open during the Coronavirus pandemic to make essential services such as cash deposits and withdrawals, clearing of cheques, remittances and government transactions. These services will be provided to the customers from March 23, 2020. Other non-essential services are suspended until prior notice. In such an alarming situation, some bank employees have been working from home while others have been going to the office.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic in India, only few employees are working in banks to avoid overcrowding. The governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das, said that there are some banks that will be operating after March 23, 2020, and there will be more of digital payments initiated to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in any manner. He also added that most of the services the bank offers are available online and for non-essential services, the customer does not need to go to the bank if he/she can avail the service online.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Locals Suspended From March 23 To 31 As Railways Suspends All Passenger Trains

ALSO READ | Odisha Govt Asks RBI, Banks To Ensure Enough Cash In Branches, ATMs

Lockdown in India - Precautions taken by the banks

The banks have been making sure that consumers' hands are sanitized before entering the bank. Not more than 10 people are being allowed inside the banks. The bank employees are also wearing gloves to avoid any type of contact.

ALSO READ | FDIC Warns Of Scams Saying Banks In Trouble From Outbreak

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN TAKES OATH AS CM
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ACCUSES CENTRE
India
WHO LAUDS INDIA'S RESPONSE
MHA
MHA SEEKS APPROPRIATE ACTION
IndiGo
INDIGO EMPLOYEES OSTRACIZED
Sonam Kapoor
SONAM DISAPPROVES SWARA'S HAIRCUT