Bangalore Photo Guide To Help You Find The Most Perfect, Insta-worthy Places In The City

Bangalore is one of the metropolitan cities of India. Although known for its IT industry, this city has more to offer than meets the eye. So if you love posting pictures or Instagram and are looking for some picturesque locations in Bangalore, check out this list below.

Most Instagrammable places in Bangalore

1. Tipu Sultan Palace

Let this Bangalore photo guide begin with this historic location. The Tipu Sultan Palace in Bangalore is one of the most Instagrammable places in Bangalore. This Palace will provide the perfect location for all your “vintage vibe” pictures.

Also read | Things To Do In Bangalore This Weekend: Holi Parties, Breezy Brunch And So Much More

2. National Gallery of Modern Art

This Bangalore photo guide article will be incomplete without mentioning the National Gallery of Modern Art. This museum and gallery is one of Bangalore’s prized possessions. So do not forget to visit this art gallery for those perfect Instagram shots.

3. Sankey Tank

A must-visit location in this Bangalore photo guide article is the Sankey tank. This lake will provide one of the best sunset and golden hour shots for your Instagram. This lake is one of the most photographic spots in Bangalore.

Also read | Home Cleaning Services And Maintenance Agencies In Bangalore For After-party Cleaning

4. IME

IME or Indian Music Experience is one of the last locations in this Bangalore photo guide article. This location will provide a brand new perspective about music to any music lover out there. So head to IME to gain some new perspectives and some new Instagram-worthy pictures.

Also read | Gardens In Delhi You Must Visit To Spend Quality Time With Your Family And Friends

Also read | Jibhi Waterfall & Jog Falls And Other Waterfalls In India That You Must Visit This March