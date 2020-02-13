Bara Imambara Lucknow: Timings, History, And Pictures Of The Beautiful Mosque

Bara Imambara is a mosque located in Lucknow. This mosque is also known as Asfi Imambara. It was built by the fourth Nawab of Awadh, Asaf-ud-Daula, in 1791. Bara Imambara is one of the tourist attractions in Lucknow and each year many people visit the place to reminisce the history of the mosque. It is said that the mosque was build in a Mughal style of architecture without any European influence. The interesting fact is that the mosque's whole weight is balanced and it stands tall without any support of pillars.

Details about the Bara Imambara

The mosque has large underground passages that are blocked up. It also has staircases from outside that lead to a series of labyrinths known as bhool-bhulaiyan. However, visitors are only allowed to visit with authorised guides. The mosque was built as a part of a relief project for a major famine that took place in the year 1784.

It is also said that the project took 11 years to complete and Asaf-ud-Daula took the help of poor, working and elite people to build the mosque. He planned that the poor and working-class would work on the project in the morning and in the evening men of the elite class would demolish the work done by poor and working-class. Take a look at the pictures and timings of Bara Imambara.

Bara Imambara, Lucknow timings

Day Timing Monday 6:00 am - 5:00 pm Tuesday 6:00 am - 5:00 pm Wednesday 6:00 am - 5:00 pm Thursday 6:00 am - 5:00 pm Friday 6:00 am - 5:00 pm Saturday 6:00 am - 5:00 pm Sunday 6:00 am - 5:00 pm

