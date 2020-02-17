Places For Parasailing In Goa If You Want To Engage In Fun Activities

The state of Goa has always been one of the most loved destinations by tourists. Over the years, the place has offered some of the fondest memories to those who have ventured into the beautiful city. Goa apart from its serene beaches is known for adventure sports. The best time is between October and March (Avoid planning trips between July to September as it monsoon season in Goa). Here are some beaches that you can visit for some quality parasailing.

Top 5 beaches to engage in parasailing in Goa are -

Calangute Beach

Calangute beach with its clear skies is the perfect place for parasailing. Enjoy the amazing view of the Majestic Fort Aguada while you are in the sky - parasailing. This beach is one of the best places to enjoy delicious seafood dishes and Goan cuisine.

Candolim Beach

Candolim Beach with its exotic beauty is famous for its scrubbed dunes. The beach is known for sunburn festival during New Year Eves. According to the visitors, Candolim beach is also famous for parasailing.

Dona Paula Beach

Dona Paula is the most desired beach in Goa. It is also called a lover’s paradise. The clean and undisturbed water of Dona Paula is another charm of the beach where you can indulge in parasailing.

Baga Beach

Baga beach is famous for its amazing nightlife, dancing, and music. It is the perfect spot to indulge in parasailing and other water sports on the Baga beach. You can just lay down on the beach and rest till the sun soaks into your skin. Buy the things from the shops that are selling various jewellery ornaments made by shells.

Colva Beach

Colva beach always hosts a lot of parties and fun entertainment shows. You can enjoy parasailing activities and also other water sports like banana ride, scuba-diving at Colva beach. Colva beach is in south Goa.

Tips for Parasailing

Do not attempt Parasailing in harsh weather as it is risky.

Make sure you are not underweight/overweight from the service provider.

Read about the safety equipment and harnesses before you book.

Make sure the company you book your experience from is reputed.

What to wear: Wearing light or casual clothes would create a pleasant experience while flying in the air.

Promo image: Shutterstock