Beautiful Castles In South America That You Must Visit Once In Life!

If you are planning to visit the United States especially South America, there are several castles you can see without skipping across the pond. Many of these castles were built in the 19th and early 20th centuries by millionaires as residences. Though they are not nearly as old as the fortresses, many of their designs were inspired by centuries of European castles. Listed below is the list of most beautiful castles in South America to visit.

San Felipe Castle

The Castillo San Felipe de Barajas is a fortress located in the city of Cartagena, Colombia. The castle is located on the Hill of San Lázaro. The castle was built by the Spanish ruler during the colonial era. The construction of the castle began in the year 1536, and it was originally known as the Castillo de San Lázaro. Image Source: Shutterstock

Fortress of Three Wise Men

The Forte dos Reis Magos is located in Nata, which is in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte. It was also the first milestone of the city which was founded on December 25 1599. The castle is located on the right side of the bar of the Potengi River. The place It received its name based on the date of commencement of its construction, which is January 6, 1598, according to Epiphany Catholic calendar. Image Source: Shutterstock

Palacio de Aguas Corrientes, Buenos Aires

A 19th-century water pumping station, Palacio de Aguas Corrientes still houses some offices and customer assistance centres of the local water company. The French Renaissance palace is topped with a tin roof, covered with glazed, multi-colour tiles and enamelled bricks. The small museum on the second floor has a collection of tiles, ancient sanitary wares and scale models. Image Source: Shutterstock

Castelinho da Havan, Blumenau

With wonderfully preserved timber frame and bright white walls, the castle is located in downtown Blumenau. While the inside is a department store, the exterior of the building is a replica of the Michelstadt city hall in south Germany. The castle is also the second most photographed attraction in southern Brazil. Image Source: Shutterstock

Fortín La Galera, Juan Griego

When you visit Fortín La Galera, you can experience a mixture of historical construction with views of natural scenery. The fort was once used by rebels to fight Spanish forces in the early 19th century. Due to the fort’s strategical placement, it also has an open view of the surrounding land and waterways. Image Source: Shutterstock

