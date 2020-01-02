Best Day Trips From Edinburgh To Spend Time With Family And Friends

Edinburgh is the capital of Scotland and it is located in central-eastern Scotland, near the Firth of Forth, close to the North Sea. Admired for the spectacular rocks, rustic buildings and a huge collection of medieval and classic architecture, including numerous stone decorations, it is often considered one of the liveliest cities in Europe. The city is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the UK. It is the capital of Scotland and home to many tourist attractions. One can also enjoy many places near Edinburgh like a one-day trip to unwind and spend some quality time with family and friends.

Loch Ness and the highlands

Loch Ness is known to be one of the most popular day trips from Edinburgh. One can spend the day looking for the enigmatic yet much-loved Loch Ness Monster and enjoying Glencoe's surprisingly serene glassy waters whose sunsets surpass any tropical resort. A simple coach rides from Edinburgh, you can roam the Highlands for a whole day without seeing all there is to explore, not to mention the glorious Urquhart Castle where you can discover some of the histories of the region.

St. Andrews

St. Andrews is home to the oldest University in Scotland and a host of other intriguing attractions. Known to be a perfect day-long getaway to an attractive town filled with quaint things. If the charming array of pubs and local shops do not get you too excited, then head down to West Sands Beach for a stroll along the iconic coastline where Chariots of Fire was filmed.

Windermere

In less than about 3 hours you can be in one of the most gorgeous places in the United Kingdom. Here you can gaze upon the tranquil expanses of water that fill the largest lake in England, Lake Windermere. With valleys and vantage points to soak up the panoramic views literally everywhere, you will want to spend more than a day enjoying Windermere's green and blue dreamscape.

