Best Day Trips From Milan That One Can Visit When In The City

The fashion capital of the world, Milan, is full of tourist wonders. With high-end shops and winding roads, the tramcar and beautiful architecture, the city has a lot to offer. However, for those who have already roamed around the city to their heart’s content, can venture out to various other places which can be covered in a day. Here is a list of ideas for best day trips from Milan:

Lake Como

There are direct trains from Milan’s Stazione Nord or Stazione Centrale which take about 30 minutes to reach the picturesque city of Como. From there, one can hire boats stopping at every lakeside town. There are postcard-worthy villas and gardens, art-filled churches and narrow lanes full of shops. Bellagio is one of the prettiest towns of Como which divides Lake Como into two long arms. There are also some rare and ancient frescoes in the Basilica of Saint’Abbondio which date back to the 11th century. Lake Como is a nine-hour cruise trip from Milan making it one of the best day trips from Milan and also perfect for a weekend getaway.

Verona and Lake Garda

Juliet’s town of Verona is also one of the most popular tourist destinations and one of the perfect day trips from Milan. The town has a beautiful blend of the Roman and medieval architecture which is sure to make one reminisce of the tragic love story of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Verona has Italy’s most well-preserved Roman arenas which is also the site for major summer opera festivals. There is also the famous Juliet’s house and balcony which attracts not just tourists but literature lovers from all over the world. A two-hour train ride from Milan to Verona passes Lake Garda which is Italy’s largest lake. The town of Sirmione on Lake Garda is well known for its moated castle and extensive remains of Grotte di Catullo.

St. Moritz, Switzerland

Switzerland is just a day away from Milan. The Bernina Express from Tirano takes just two and a half hours to reach the town of St, Moritz in Switzerland. It is also one of the steepest rail journeys in the world ascending the Swiss mountains. St. Moritz is one of Switzerland’s most famous mountain destinations. While the town has much to offer in terms of scenic beauty, there are not many architectural attractions in the place. So one can make a return journey the same day itself, making St. Moritz one of the best day trips from Milan.

