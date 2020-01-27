Best Day Trips From San Diego To LA - Here's All You Need To Get Convinced About Them

There are many places that one can go to from San Diego for a day trip. But the most popular one among tourist is Los Angeles. One can avail the various modes of transportation and see a lot of what LA has to offer within a day. Here are a few tips that can help you have one of the best day trips from San Diego to LA:

Modes of transportation

The distance from San Diego to Los Angeles is 195 kilometres. The travel time is two to two and a half hours if one decides to drive all the way. I-5 is the most common route availed which passes along the coast with a very brief glimpse of the beautiful Pacific Ocean. From I-5, one needs to drive north and get onto I-405 to get to Irvine, Long Beach, South Bay beach or LAX. However, to head to downtown LA and Hollywood, one has to continue to stay on I-5.

Flights are also available from San Diego to LA that take a travel time of fewer than 50 minutes. However, getting to the airport and completing all the formalities make the journey close to two and a half hours approximately. Flight fare from San Diego to LA is one of the cheapest no matter the airline even - if one books two weeks prior. One can also avail the Greyhound or Flixbus service to get from San Diego to LA.

Things to do in LA in a day

The first and foremost on the to-do list on day trips from San Diego to LA must be a hike to the Hollywood Hills. The whole hike takes two and a half hours which may introduce you to local stories and panoramic views of Los Angeles. The next on the list must be the Griffith Observatory which has exhibits and exhibitions of our solar system. If time permits, one can also purchase a ticket for the planetary show. Brunch is next on the list which is a typical LA thing. Eateries on the West 3rd Street include delis, organic salad spots, coffee shops and taco stops.

Santa Monica is another one of the popular tourist attractions of the LA. The place offers activities like surfing, skateboarding and an iconic ride on the Ferries Wheel on Santa Monica Pier. There are also a lot of vintage and retro stores in the area where one can shop for quirky stuff. One can also watch street performers at Third Street Promenade. LA has quite a few interesting things to do. A day might not be enough for you to fully explore it. If you are planning to go on a weekend trip, here is where you can know how to plan a weekend getaway in and around Los Angeles.

