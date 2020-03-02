Paragliding In Goa: Beaches In Goa That Offer This Thrilling Experience

If you are a traveller and love to indulge in adventurous sports, paragliding is one best experience you will ever have in Goa. The feeling of having wings to fly and enjoy the beaches from the panoramic or the bird-eye view will be your countable experience in entire life. If you are about to visit Goa sometime soon, here are the list of beaches where you can enjoy paragliding.
Also Read: South Indian Restaurants In Punjab: The Best Places To Visit
Arambol beach is famous for its amazing nightlife, dancing, and music. The service at the beach for paragliding is very reasonable. Arambol beach is one of the most beautiful beaches in North Goa.
Also Read: Best Places For Thalipeeth: Here Are Places To Eat This Authentic Maharashtrian Dish
Anjuna beach is one of the famous attraction for tourists. The beach also hosts a lot of parties and other entertainment shows. One of the water sports at Anjuna beach is paragliding, which is loved by all. Instructors there cater to the needs of customers fully. This beach is also famous for Goan and Indian cuisines like prawn curry rice and shawarma.
Candolim beach is known for hosting one of the famous parties like sunburn festivals, especially during new year's eve. The beach of scrubbed dunes, Candolim is known for its exotic beauty. Once you have harnessed the straps and pulled the right string as the instructor has guided you, you will be in the open sky in a few seconds on the Candolim Beach.
This beach is one of the best spots with clear skies to enjoy paragliding. One should try the exotic seafood and Goan cuisine at Calangute beach.
Also Read: River Rafting: Best Locations Worldwide To Try The Adventure Sport
Also Read: Best Places To Visit In February In India Without The Usual Tourist Crowd