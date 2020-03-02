Paragliding In Goa: Beaches In Goa That Offer This Thrilling Experience

If you are a traveller and love to indulge in adventurous sports, paragliding is one best experience you will ever have in Goa. The feeling of having wings to fly and enjoy the beaches from the panoramic or the bird-eye view will be your countable experience in entire life. If you are about to visit Goa sometime soon, here are the list of beaches where you can enjoy paragliding.

Top beaches to engage in paragliding in Goa are:

Arambol Beach

Arambol beach is famous for its amazing nightlife, dancing, and music. The service at the beach for paragliding is very reasonable. Arambol beach is one of the most beautiful beaches in North Goa.

Anjuna Beach

Anjuna beach is one of the famous attraction for tourists. The beach also hosts a lot of parties and other entertainment shows. One of the water sports at Anjuna beach is paragliding, which is loved by all. Instructors there cater to the needs of customers fully. This beach is also famous for Goan and Indian cuisines like prawn curry rice and shawarma.

Candolim Beach

Candolim beach is known for hosting one of the famous parties like sunburn festivals, especially during new year's eve. The beach of scrubbed dunes, Candolim is known for its exotic beauty. Once you have harnessed the straps and pulled the right string as the instructor has guided you, you will be in the open sky in a few seconds on the Candolim Beach.

Calangute Beach

This beach is one of the best spots with clear skies to enjoy paragliding. One should try the exotic seafood and Goan cuisine at Calangute beach.

Best Time To Do Paragliding in Goa

Between October and March (Avoid planning trips between July to September as it will be the monsoon season in Goa).

Tips for Paragliding

Do not attempt Paragliding in harsh weather as it is risky.

Read about the safety equipment and harnesses before you book.

Make sure the company you book your experience from, is reputed.

What to wear: Wearing light or casual clothes would create a pleasant experience while flying in the air.



