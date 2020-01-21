Sastatravel Options For An Oversees Trip In February Under 60K

Taking a short vacation every once in a while has become a thing that several people indulge in. It not only helps refresh your body and soul, but it also helps you experience new adventures, new food, and new visuals. And while planning a trip abroad may seem to burn a hole through your pocket, there are enough budget-friendly international trips from India that that will simply cost you around 60k approx and make for a super #sastatravel. Let’s find out more about these international destinations you can visit this February:

Thailand

Thailand is a Southeast Asian country that is very popular for its sun-kissed beaches, opulent royal palaces, and the ornate temples displaying figures of Buddha. Thailand is also one of the nearest of all the cheap international destinations from India. Interestingly, it is also one of the most popular honeymoon destinations among Indian couples. Thailand has always been easy on our pockets, which makes it a must-travel destination for every Indian. The cost for a night’s stay in Thailand costs approximately ₹2,500 and there are lots to choose from, especially in the low price category, making it the perfect for your #sastatravel. Also, there are many websites that provide cheap flight fares and endless deals for Thailand.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has a charm of its own and it’s one that stays with you for a very long time. The place boasts of white beaches, ancient ruins, and there is so much more to explore. Sri Lanka is also regarded as a slice of heaven for all the seafood lovers out there. Also, for those who love adventure and fancy a dip in the sea, February is the best time to plan your holiday to the country, when the sea is calm. Another reason to travel during the month is that you are most likely to spot blue or sperm whales. The cost of stay for one night comes to approximately ₹2,500.

Oman

Oman is an Arab country situated on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula in Western Asia. And while it may not be a popular choice amongst Indians as a holiday destination, the country is begging for you to explore it. Apart from the beautiful landscapes, imposing mountains, deserted dunes, and uncrowded beaches, the place is also famous for its dazzling souks and superb seafood. Oman is also an economical option as it costs only ₹1,500 for a night’s stay, making it an amazing #sastatravel option.

Malaysia

Malaysia remains a wildly famous holiday destination for not only Indians but many around the world. The country is known for its colonial architecture, refreshing rain forests, and many shopping destinations. It’s also known for its mix of Malay, Chinese, Indian and European cultural influences. Malaysia is another popular choice for couples who prefer visiting the country for their honeymoon. The cost per night only comes to around ₹1,500.

