Best Short Trips: Train Routes To Take In UK For A Short Holiday

With the amazing countryside to look at and passing by coastlines, train journeys have never been more fascinating, especially in the United Kingdom. Whenever one is taking an international trip, it is often tough to travel via public transport or get hold of private vehicles, especially if travelling on a budget. However, the United Kingdom offers a transport facility to almost every corner in the country. Here are a few routes one can take for a short break in the UK.

Train routes to explore on a short break

Italian Riviera

This journey will seem more of a pilgrimage than a dash. Pack some good books and settle for a good ride. Start from Eurostar and change the trains at Genoa for the small local line that surrounds the Ligurian coast all the way to Cinque Terre. The journey is beautiful and you might consider staying at some other place before you reach the final destination.

Isle of Skye

On the West Highland Line that runs from Glasgow to Mallaig, one can see rugged mountains and grassy glens between heather coated moors. This journey is a significant part of the trip when one decides to visit the islands off the Highlands. One can also spot Britain’s highest peak Ben Navis and also cross the awesome Glenfinnan Viaduct (The Harry Potter bridge).

Ile De Re

It is typical of Parisians to go down on the TGV after work on Fridays to enjoy the weekend. One can easily spend the weekend sailing boats and a profusion of hollyhocks. Take a train from Eurostar to Paris and then change to take a train to La Rochelle. This will further connect you to the 3E bus line for the villages in Ile De Re. One can also rent bikes and travel around as they like on this trip.

