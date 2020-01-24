Best Things To Do In Baku While On A Vacation; Bibi Heybat Mosque, Mud Volcanoes & More

One of the most low-profile holiday destinations in the world is the city of Baku in Azerbaijan. The city boasts of hosting glamourous international events. Baku is also home to high-quality restaurants, pubs and nightclubs. Here are some of the best things to do in Baku:

Old City of Baku

One of the best things to do in Baku is visiting the Old City or Icharishashar. It has been declared as one of Azerbaijan’s UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is located within the heart of Baku and is a unique part of the country's architectural heritage. One can take a long blissful walk through the cobblestone streets of Old City or visit the famous Maiden Tower.

Bibi Heybat Mosque

Visiting the Bibi Haybat Mosque is one of the best things to do in the city of Baku. The present structure was built in the year 1998 which is a re-creation of the original mosque which was built in the 13th century by Shirvanshah Farrukhzad II Ibn Ahistan II. Bibi Heybat Mosque includes a tomb of Ukeyma Khanum who is a descendant of Muhammad. Presently it serves as a spiritual center as well as a major monument for Azerbaijani’s.

Mud Volcanoes at Gobustan National Park

One of the most interesting attractions and best things to do in Baku, Azerbaijan is visiting the mud volcanoes in Gobustan National Park. This is the second of the two UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the country. A sprawling field of green grass is dotted with bubbling mud volcanoes which are almost 300 in number and can be found in the sea, on the islands and the shore. One can take a bus from Baku to Gobustan National Park which leaves from Maiden Tower.

Image Source: Shutterstock