Best Things To Do With Kids In Rome And Places To Explore In The City

Rome is one of the most popular cities in Europe. The capital city of Italy has so much more to offer its tourist than the visit to the legendary Colosseum. The city has various places that are an absolute must-visit like the Pantheon, the famous Trevi Fountain, St. Peter's Basilica, Roman Forum, Castel Sant'Angelo and many more. There are some places that might pique the interest of kids.

Family Vacation Rome: Best things to do with kids in Rome

1) Explore the majestic Colosseum and learn its vast history

When it comes to kids, they love stories and tales of warriors. Take a visit to the Colosseum and let your kids know of various tales on the gladiators and ferocious lions of the olden times.

This amphitheatre has been the largest of its time with an occupancy of over 50,000 people. The amphitheatre is built of travertine limestone, tuff, and brick-faced concrete and has long queues of people waiting to see the majestic Colosseum.

2) Visit the Park and neighbouring activities

When it comes to kids, parks can never go wrong. Take them to the Villa Borghese, Rome’s central park. The best things to do here include visiting the Bioparco, Rome’s zoo, and the Giardino del Lago. One can even hire rowing boats to paddle around a small lake or rent bicycles. To add some fun, you could catch a film at the Cinema dei Piccoli, it is the world’s smallest cinema.

3) Underground House in Rome

Parents with older kids can take a tour of the Underground House in Rome. This popular place is filled with Rome’s ancient ruins. One would be filled with awe at the Domus Romane, a place filled with excavated houses beneath the Palazzo Valentini. There are video projections and sound effects for enhancing the experience. One must book in advance to have a great visit at the underground house in Rome. It is one of the best things to do with kids in Rome.

