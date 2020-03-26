Bird Sanctuaries In Northeast India That Are Worth Your Visit

North-East India is vastly notable as the largest tea-growing region in all over the world. Brahmaputra River which flows from the Northeast of India is the 9th largest river in the world, Kangchenjunga is the third highest peak in the world located in this region. North-east is also famous for some of its biggest and the highest Buddhist monasteries in the world and also have many beautiful landscapes and wildlife sanctuaries. To enjoy the chirping of birds, bird lovers can visit few of these places across North-East India.

Assam

Assam is the state where you will find the white-winged duck. The white-winged duck is a social bird and is the largest species of duck found in all over the world. You will able to see these ducks at the slow-flowing streams or rivers and in the swaps inside the forested areas. Bird lovers can visit the wildlife sanctuary in Assam like Kaziranga National Park, Manas National park, Orang National Park, Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, Nameri National Park.

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh is the state famous for great hornbills. These birds are found only in the Indian subcontinent and southeast of Asia. You will able to find these birds in the wildlife sanctuaries like Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, Pakhui Wildlife Sanctuary, Sessa Wildlife Sanctuary, D’ering Wildlife Sanctuary, Namdapha National Park, etc in Arunachal Pradesh. The state is also famous for its majestic beauty and monasteries.

Tripura

One of the beautiful creation of nature is found in Tripura. Tripura is the home of great imperial pigeons. They are big in size compared to normal pigeons that are found in other regions of the nation. The neck of these pigeons is plump in colour and their wings and tails are metallic green in colour. You will able to see this bird at the wildlife sanctuary of Tripura as well. A few of sanctuaries are Sipahijola Wildlife Sanctuary, Gumti Wildlife sanctuary, Roa Wildlife Sanctuary, and Trishna Wildlife Sanctuary. There are other national parks in Tripura like Clouded Leopard National Park and Rajbari National Park that have wild animals like leopards as well.

Image Source: Canva