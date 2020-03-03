Pubs With Bollywood Nights In Bengaluru Where You Can Enjoy A Night Out

Let your stressful week come to an end by joining the best pubs with Bollywood nights in Bengaluru. Enjoy your night with good grub, interesting decor, the lively music tracks and an electrifying list of drink at the pub. Check out the best 5 pubs in Bangaluru that you can visit after your long office hours along with your colleagues or your friends.

Cloudnyn

Be your best filmy self at this new B-Town spot - Cloudnyn. The pub plays Bollywood or Hindi songs on Friday night. You can kick out your whole week troubles and relax. The ambience of the club is the major attraction for the party lovers.

Where: Cloudnyn - Sterling Mac Hotel

Price: Rs.2300 for two with alcohol

Loveshack

The name suggests as it may be a precious place. Loveshack has a rooftop ambience with vintage decor. The pub plays the best Bollywood music.

Where: LoveShack- Domlur

Price: Rs.2000 for two with alcohol

I Bar

The pub has beautiful wooden ambience which is truly attractive. I Bar plays Bollywood songs back to back for two days. Head out to I-Bar on a Friday or Saturday evening and enjoy with your friends.

Where: I-Bar- The Park

Price: Rs.3000 for two with alcohol

Bling

Bling is a spacious pub with good music, live gigs, potent drinks and chilled vibes. Saturdays at Bling is filled with high-energy Bollywood blockbuster songs from the latest songs to early 90s hits. The music will definitely make you want to get up and shake a leg.

Where: Bling- Whitefield, Bengaluru

Price: Rs.2000 for two with alcohol

No Limmits

This is one of the best places to wind down and have food and drinks. You can enter the pub without any entry charges and enjoy with your friends. No Limmits pub at Bengaluru has Wednesdays and Sundays for Bollywood songs.

Where:No Limmits Lounge & Club- Ashok Nagar

Price: Rs.1000 for two with alcohol

