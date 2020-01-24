Bollywood Nights In Mumbai At THESE Clubs Can Be The Perfect Excuse For A Fun Night

Mumbai is known for its nightlife and also for being the home town of Bollywood. Hence it is only expected that Bollywood nights in this city will be a grand affair. If one is looking to shake a leg on groovy Bollywood numbers, here is a list of the pubs in Mumbai which host Bollywood nights:

Carouse Club

If one is looking to spice up their mid-week blues, then Carouse is the place to be for a happening Bollywood night. The place has a spacious dance floor where one can groove easily without dashing with other dancers.

The Bollywood night is hosted every day from 4 pm to 1 am and the DJ plays an amazing track of throwback 90s hits to recent dance numbers. The average cost for two here is ₹ 1,500 approximately.

MRP

One of the best restobars in Mumbai to enjoy a Bollywood night is MRP. The whole atmosphere at this place is crackling with the energy of the dancers and it has one of the perfect ambiences for a Bollywood night.

MRP hosts Bollywood night every day from 12 pm to 3 pm and later, 6 pm to 1:30 am. The cost for two here is ₹1,300 approximately.

99 Bollywood Bar

The name of this place is suggestive itself of being a host of Bollywood night in the city. With a spacious dance floor and expert DJ, every day this place comes to life to the tunes of a remix of old songs as well as new songs.

The best thing about the place is that they play Bollywood songs all day, every day. The timings for 99 Bollywood Bar is 6 pm to 1:30 am. The average cost for the place is ₹1,000.

The Bombay Bronx

One of the most happening places for nightlife in Mumbai, The Bombay Bronx is very popular among the youth. The place is touted to be an out-and-out desi club which is designed to even look like a local train.

The DJ plays an amazing list of rhythmic Hindi songs for the people to dance on. The Bollywood night is hosted here from 12 pm to 1 am every day. The average cost here for two is ₹1,500 approximately.

