Delhi Is Bollywood's Favorite Shooting Destination And These Movies Prove It

Delhi has been one of the most favourite shoot locations for Bollywood filmmakers. What gives the city an edge over others is its ancient architecture showing extravagant lives of the Mughal emperors and the lavish shopping malls and skyscrapers that illustrate the modern lifestyles of Delhiites. Here are times when Delhi is seen in the backdrop of several Bollywood films.

Also Read | Gardens In Delhi You Must Visit To Spend Quality Time With Your Family And Friends

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in 2015 and was helmed by Kabir Singh. The film captured the essence of some of the most prominent places of the capital of India including Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk to name a few. Apart from Salman Khan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

Also Read | Here's How Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan And Other Bollywood Actors Celebrated Holi 2020

PK

Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster film PK starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles was also shot in several locations in Delhi. The film was shot in Dilli Haat, Connaught Place, Central Delhi, and several other parts of Delhi. The shooting of the film started with a 26-day-long schedule in Delhi.

Tamasha

The filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's love for Delhi is evident from his movies. Be it Love Aaj Kal or Rockstar, several scenes of his movies are shot in Delhi. The 2015 romantic drama Tamasha was also shot in the capital city, with Hauz Khas Village's prominent restaurant chain playing a key part in Agar Tum Saath Ho.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan And Other Bollywood Actors Who Got A Style Makeover; See Pictures

Queen

The blockbuster film Queen was also shot in Delhi. A scene from the movie wherein Rajkummar Rao proposed to Kangana riding a scooter full of balloons was shot in Lajpat Nagar. It is a women-centric film and did exceedingly well at the box office.

Some of the most famous locations of Delhi where a lot of movies have been shot comprise Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, Jama Masjid, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, and Paharganj. Movies like 2 States, Dev.D, 3 Idiots, Band Baaja Baaraat, Aisha, and many more were all shot in Delhi. Thus, it proves Bollywood's love for Delhi.

Also Read | New Delhi Soon To Get E-taxies To Combat Air Pollution And Help Breathe Better