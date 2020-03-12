The Debate
Bollywood's Love For Lucknow Is Perfectly Captured In THESE Movies

Travel

Bollywood's love for Lucknow has been captured in several films over the years. These films have not only captured the city but its unique culture as well

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bollywood's love for lucknow

Bollywood has had a long connection with Lucknow. This city has hosted several movie stars over the years. These films have not only been shot in Lucknow but have also captured and blended Lucknow’s unique culture in its film reels. So take a look at some of these films that were shot in Lucknow and made us fall in love with the city.

Bollywood films that made us fall in love with Lucknow

1. Shatranj Ke Khiladi

Shatranj Ke Khiladi is one of Satyajit Ray’s best films. This film was based on the Avawdh annexation and was based on the life of Wajid Ali Shah, the Nawab of Awadh. This film has beautifully captured the Awadhi culture and also the Bada Imambara.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Film History Pics (@filmhistorypics) on

2. Youngistaan

Youngistaan was a film that not only captured the audience’s hearts but also captivated them with the film’s song Suno na Sangmarmar. This song starring Jacky Bhagnani and Neha Sharma has been completely shot in Lucknow’s Ambedkar Park also known as the Ambedkar Memorial. The Ambedkar Park is entirely made up of sandstone and is renowned for its carving and sandstone structures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sb (@_bollywood_songs_lover_) on

3.  Dawat-e-Ishq

Dawat-e-Ishq is another movie that captured the essence of Lucknow. Bollywood's love for Lucknow was captured in this film that focused on the city’s unique cuisine. The film captured every delicacy and speciality of Lucknow’s food and especially the Awadhi cuisine.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf) on

4. Ladies v/s Ricky Bahl

This film was not completely shot in Lucknow. But one of the film’s storyline captured the essence of Lucknavi tehzeeb and chikan embroidery like nobody else. The film also made sure to capture the little lanes and gallis of Lucknow to represent a realistic view of the city’s amazing embroidery work.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood Movie Trailers (@bollywoodmovietrailers) on

First Published:
