Botanical Gardens In Nagpur That Are Worth Your Visit

Nagpur is popular for its alluring orange orchards, parks and gardens. Botanical gardens are among the most widely popular tourist attractions. One such popular spot is the Satpuda Botanical garden in Nagpur.

A visit to Nagpur is incomplete without visiting the beautiful Satpuda Botanical Garden. Spreading over approximately 50 acres of land, this Botanical garden attracts tourists from across the country. The Botanical garden in Nagpur is characterised by the lush greenery and the various plants the place houses. People adore visiting this garden on a very large scale.

Visit this Satpuda Botanical Garden located near Phutala Lake that houses some rare and exotic species of plants. The garden makes for an ideal place for people interested in studying zoology, biology and environmental science as it helps one get an insight into the various aspects of tree morphology. The garden is also a favourite amongst bird enthusiasts.

Location: Vayusena Nagar, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440007

Things to do at the Botanical Garden in Nagpur, also known as Satpuda Botanical Garden

Explore the fresh vegetation

The study material regarding horticulture will seem dull after visiting this Botanical Garden in Nagpur. The shimmery, lush green vegetation will offer the perfect opportunity to study garden cultivation and management. Apart from that, the place will refreshen your senses.

Take a look at rare plant species

This garden will help you see numerous species of plants. It is a great place to study herbs, shrubs, climbers and other flowering plants. Taking kids to this place will prove great as they will get to see lice samples.

Bird watching

The Botanical Garden in Nagpur houses many birds species as well. Innumerable domestic birds reside here and bird watching as an activity can be enjoyed. One can get to see and listen to the sounds of birds in real life.

Best time to visit Botanical Garden in Nagpur

The garden has grabbed the attention of many tourists. Though one can visit at any time of the year, the spring season is the best time to make the visit even memorable. The garden appears fresher during these days and tourists can even relax and revive their soul.

How to reach?

With a wide connectivity and better transportation network, reaching this Botanical garden in Nagpur is easy and convenient. The locals and taxis are the best way of commuting to and from the garden. The Nagpur Railway station is the nearest railway station.

Timings: Morning 7 am - Evening 6:15 pm (timings may differ due to various reasons)

