Botanical Gardens To Check Out In Bhopal If You Are Planning To Visit The City

Bhopal has many interesting places for tourists to visit. Along with the usual tourist attractions, travellers, and residents can also opt for some really beautiful gardens located in the city. Here is the list of some beautiful botanical gardens which one will find in Bhopal:

LNCT Herbal garden

Lakshmi Narain College of Pharmacy has established an arboretum that spreads over an area of about 3000 sq ft. Experts have planted various medicinal and aromatic plants that play an important role in primary healthcare. Visitors can also take a look at the nursery which houses several species of common and endangered plants. Thus, the LNCT garden is one of the best places to know more about India's rich diversity in medicinal plants.

Katara hill botanical garden

When in Bhopal, tourists must definitely pay a visit to the Katara Hill botanical garden. It is considered to be one of the beautiful places to take a walk and meditate, the garden has a lot to offer to health-conscious individuals and nature lovers alike. Regarded as one of the best gardens by tourists and locals, Katara Hill botanical garden is a must-see place.

Kamla park

Kamla Park is another attractive place that is located near Upper Lake. The park has the palace of Rani Kamlavati which was built in 1722. The garden is praised for its beautiful gates, scenic walking areas, lush greenery, and the flower beds that lay along the boundaries. The park is considered to be one of the most visited places. This is one of the best botanical gardens in Bhopal for tourists and residents.

Pt. Khushilal Sharma herbal garden

This herbal garden is filled with more than 260 different species of plants. This garden is said to be sponsored by the department of AYUSH and has approximately 800 plants in the garden. The garden is specially made for the students who are studying about herbal life and plants in the institute. Another speciality of this garden - there are plants which are planted according to the astrological aspect such as navgrah & 12 stars (Rashi like Mesha, Kumbha, Mithun… etc). A mini herb garden is also planted separately for the students to identify the plants used in Ayurveda.

