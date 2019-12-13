Budget Trip To Alleppey: Visit 'Venice Of The East' Without Burning A Hole In Pocket

Alappuzha (Alleppey) is known as ‘Venice of the East’. Offering the best tourist places in Alleppey, this charming place is the hub of Kerala’s backwaters and is home to more than a thousand houseboats. Emerald green backwaters with paddy fields, long lazy houseboat rides, delicious Appams and Stew, and miles and miles of peace and solitude, say hello to Alleppey. One can enjoy a memorable holiday to Alleppey without breaking the bank. The good news is that all of these and much more do not come at a big price. Take a look:

How to get there?

One of the most economical ways of getting to Alleppey is by train. The railway station which is nearby to Alleppey is Cochin. Below is the return train fare to Cochin from various Indian cities, the prices may differ according to the season you wish to go. Delhi to Cochin may cost ₹2,000, Mumbai to Cochin might cost ₹1,400, Kolkata to Cochin many cost ₹1,700, and Bangalore to Cochin might cost ₹800.

One could even opt for a bus to Alleppey. Around 58 kilometers from Cochin, Alleppey takes one hour by road. Best way to get to Alleppey from Cochin is by bus. A bus ticket to Alleppey may cost you around Rs. 200.

What to do in Alleppey?

Spend a day at Alleppey Beach: It is known for its natural beauty and is a must-visit place. Fringed by dense palm groves, a lighthouse, and a lovely garden, Alleppey beach is perfect for an early morning walk or a family picnic.

Visit the historic St. Mary Forane Church: One of the oldest churches in India, St. Mary Forane Church was built in 1870 and is known for its beautiful sculptures and paintings.

Explore Krishnapuram Palace: The Krishnapuram Palace is now an archaeological site, built in the 18th century by the former King of Travancore, Marthanda Varma Maharaja. The Krishnapuram Palace's most prominent mural is the 11-foot by 14-foot Gajendra Moksham mural, Kerala's biggest of its kind. The tickets to the museum is Rs. 25 per person.

