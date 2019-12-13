Budget Trip To Goa: An Itinerary To Enjoy The Beaches & Crazy Nights

Goa, a state located in the Western Coast of India, is one of the biggest and the most popular party destinations in the country. A former Portuguese colony, Goa, has some ancient history propelled through its ancient architecture. Tourists travel to goa to spend some time in tranquillity amid the scenic beauty of beaches in the shimmery moonlight. Other than the beaches, churches also hold a special place in navigating tourists through the ancient history of Goa.

(Source: Goa Tourism)

When one leaves the city, he/she beholds the memories of the lazy morning spent by the beach and the time spent on savouring authentic Goan cuisine. While travelling to Goa is not as expensive as one thinks, depending on the luxuries one wants, the cost of the travel elevates. If you are planning to go for a budget trip, you must add these points to your to-do list.

Important points to remember when on a budget trip to goa:

If you are planning a budget trip to Goa, make sure you take a train ride to the city, as train tickets are much cheaper compared to flight tickets. One can easily find a Shatabadi or a Rajdhani Express from any Metropolitan city. Avoid a trip to Goa in November and December, as the ticket prices tend to increase during these months owing to Christmas and New Year.

You can rent a scooter or a cycle on your intercity travel, as they are a cheaper alternative compared to jeeps or taxis.

When you are on a budget trip to Goa, you should look at renting a room in a hostel or at a shack, as it is economical and convenient. You can also carry some extra pairs of clothes to avoid laundry expenses.

You can find accommodation in areas like Calangute, Baga, Candolim or Anjuna/Arpora to make the most of your travel to Goa, as reportedly these places host the best parties in the city.

