Budget Trip To Puducherry: How Much Money Needed To Visit The 'Paris Of The East'

Puducherry is one of the most stunning places of the country. It is called a French town for the massive European influence in the region. The place must be visited for beautiful beaches, the vintage houses, stunning churches, and of course, the food. The food served here is loved for its rich flavour and aroma. The variety available here, in terms of meat and vegetarian, is what makes the cuisine so special. You have various things to do here, but you need to plan well. Have a look at how much you need in your pocket to visit 'Paris of the East'.

Travel budget for Puducherry

According to most people who have visited Puducherry, spending a day here would cost you around ₹1,252. Having three meals a day would cost you approximately ₹350. If you opt for public transport like the bus, you would save a lot of money. You would have to spend around ₹160 if you opt for local transportation. If you are not comfortable and decide to go for private taxis, you will end up spending a lot more money. The hotels here are comparatively cheaper as most of the hotels will be available to you within ₹1,500. Keeping in mind these numbers, a trip to Puducherry with a companion will cost you around ₹17,550. For this price, two people can stay in Puducherry for one week. If you decide to visit the place alone, then you can stay here for two weeks in the same amount of money.

Places to visit in Puducherry

There are a number of things that you can do in Puducherry. Places to visit include The French War Memorial. The memorial is majestic yet simple. The elegant sculpture has been made in the memory of the French soldiers who lost their lives in World War I. You can also visit the Old Lighthouse and the Gandhi Statue. Auroville is another highlight of Puducherry. You can also go scuba diving. Have a look at a few of the places to visit in Puducherry.

