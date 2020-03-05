Canada Express Entry Draw; Check Out The Latest Draw Details For Canada Citizenship

On March 4, 2020, Canada held an invitation round through the Canada Express Entry Draw system. It was reported that around 3,900 applicants will be issued invitations in this round based on the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) where the candidates had to score a requirement of 471. The score has been increased by one point as the draw that was held in February, saw the score of 470.

The score of the applicants is based on the Comprehensive Ranking System which includes factors such as age, skilled work experience, education and language ability in French or English. The Canada Express Entry Draw system takes care of the three main class for the immigration programs that are Federal Skilled Trades Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Class and Canadian Experience Class.

It was also reported that candidates who received a score of 471 will receive an ITA. And the candidates who submitted their Canada Express Entry Draw profile before February 24, 2020, will be given priority as there are multiple candidates who got 471 points. The next date for Canada Express Entry Draw has not been revealed by the officials yet.

About the Canda Express Entry Draw CRS

The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) is a score that consists of 1,200 points which are used to benchmark the applicants against each other. The Comprehensive Ranking System was developed in 2015 to process permanent residence applications.

To apply for the Canadian citizens, applicants must be eligible under these class; Federal Skilled Worker Class, Canadian Experience Class, or Federal Skilled Trades Class. The candidate can earn up to 260 points for being fluent speakers in English and French language. And if you have sent your application to the Canada Express Entry Draw pool and you haven’t received an invitation, visit the official page to get more details.

