Char Dham Yatra 2023 Online Registration Opens On February 21, Know Step-by-step Procedure

The Char Dham Yatra is divine's calling to the devotees. It holds special significance in the Hindu religion and each year, thousands of pilgrims visit Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand to seek the blessings of the almighty. Also known as Devbhoomi or the Land of Gods, Uttarakhand is home to many popular pilgrimage sites. But the Char Dham Yatra is above all.

The Char Dham pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath and finally ends at Badrinath. The journey can be completed by road or by air, since helicopter services are also available. Some devotees even do a Do Dham Yatra or a pilgrimage to the two most popular shrines - Kedarnath and Badrinath.

If you want to embark on this spiritual trip, you need to register online. The process will begin on February 21 and if you are planning to visit the holy sites this year between April to November, you must know all the deatils regarding the online application and registration process for the Char Dham Yatra. This year, the visit to the Char Dham will commence on April 22.

How to register online for Char Dham Yatra?

The devotees have to pay no fees for the Char Dham Yatra registration. You can register for free on the official website or registration counters.

You will have to carry an identification card such as an Aadhar card, a voter identification card, a PAN number, a driver's license, or a passport, for Char Dham biometric registration. Yatra Registration is also known as Yatra epass, Yathra Permits, Registration Cards. Special facilities like food and lodging can also be booked using the Char Dham Yatra Registration Card.

Mentioned below is the process for online registration.

Visit the Chardham Yatra Registration website at www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.

Click on Register/Login to get to the Chardham Yatra 2023 Online Registration/ Login form.

A new window will appear. You will have to fill in your personal details at this point.

Char Dham Online Registration system will verify the registration through OTP verification on mentioned mobile number and/or email.

You will then have to login using mobile number and a password.

A personalized dashboard will appear. Click on Add/ Manage Pilgrims or Tourist to open the window.

Then add tour plan details such as Tour type, Tour name, Dates of Yatra, number of tourists and add each destination with date of visit. Save the form.

A window will appear showing details of Tour Name, Dates and Destination.

You can add Pilgrims info using Add Pilgrim button.

After registration completion, a Unique registration number will be sent on SMS and you will be able to download the registration letter for Chardham Yatra travel.