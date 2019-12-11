All About Mother Of God Church: A Must-visit Church In Calicut, Kozhikode

Churches are one of the most peaceful places one can visit. Having a church in and around the city is a blissful feeling. Here is all the information on the beautiful church in Calicut city, Kozhikode. Read ahead to know more-

Church in Calicut - Mother of God Church

Calicut city is in the Kozhikode, in Kerala. The Mother of God Church is situated close to Beach Road, which is more popularly and locally known as Valiyapally. The church is strategically located near the Beach Road, making it an often and most-visited attraction of the city. The church serves as the main centre of worship for the Roman Catholic congregation in Malabar.

History

The history of the church goes back to the year 1513. This year marked a new beginning for the Catholic diocese in and around the area. The church has undergone quite a few renovations over the years. It became a cathedral in 1923.

Highlight

The highlight of the church is its most detailed and creative architecture. The curved arches on the windows and doors, as well as the colonnade on the spires, are a testament to the skills of the Italian architects that build a structure very similar. Inside of the church, there is a 200-year-old portrait of St. Mary that adorns the wall of the 18th-century Gothic cathedral built by Christian missionaries. In the cemetery beside it, one can find a number of ancient tombstones. The most popular tombstone happens to be that of Pedro de Covilhany, the first Catholic missionary to set foot in Kozhikode. The neo-Roman architectural style of the elegant structure is visible from the exterior. It is surrounded by lofty square towers, on either side.

Timings

The Sunday Mass at Mother of God church is from 7 am to 5:30 am. The daily mass at the church takes place at 6: 30 am. The daily mass takes place from Monday to Sunday.

