Coney Island Offers A Host Of Entertainment To Tourists And Locals, Know All About It Here

Coney Island is an exceptional and unique experience for all New Yorkers. This place is very beautiful and has a nostalgic charm to it, that appeals to people to visit and explore this city. It is home to a wide audience that ranges from beach-lovers to thrilling amusement seekers. Check the popular places to explore in Coney Island, New York and make your visit a worthwhile one.

Top places to visit and things to do in Coney Island

Wonder Wheel

Wonder Wheel is the iconic ride that each person who visits Coney Island must take in Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park. This wheel is not an ordinary ferry wheel, it was built in the year 1920 and provides a breath-taking view of Coney Island and Manhattan in the distance. This Wonder Wheel will give you a magical experience if you take a ride during sunset.

Image source: @coneyislandfun

Boardwalk and Coney Island beach

The boardwalk is one of the most important tourist attractions of Coney Island and an obvious place to explore. Just opposite the beach, there is an amusement park attraction loom tall. This place will make your trip to Coney Island a worthwhile one.

Image source: @coneyislandfun

Tacos Dona Zita

Tacos Dona Zita is a taco shop which is located on the street of carnival games and drinks vendors. They sell extremely delicious tacos but do not bargain at all. If you are not in a mood of having Coney Island’s standard food hot dogs and fries, then you can hop on to this place and try some tacos.

Image source: @brutalist_food

Coney Island Circus Sideshow

This Circus sideshow is one of the old-fashioned sideshows that offers immense entertainment and pleasure in watching it. This budget-friendly show advertises itself as ‘the last traditional 10-in-1 continuous sideshow'. Each circus show features 10 acts, including a contortionist, a man who swallows swords, a fire-eater and much more.

Image source: @coneyislandfun

The cyclone

The Cyclone has made its mark on the American culture since 1927. In today's time, a single ride on this cyclone roller coaster costs USD 9, but you might want to think twice before boarding this wooden beast. Some of those who love to do such thriller things would love this roller coaster ride.

Image source: @coneyislandfun

Promo Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

