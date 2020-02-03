Countries Tourists Need To Avoid When Travelling In March In Terms Of Safety

As the new decade is upon us, new adventures and new experiences are waiting for you at every corner. Welcome the new decade with a trip with your loved ones. Follow these steps to figure out the best place for you to visit. A lot of things are going on in this world and you need to know which places are safe for travelling and which are not.

Read Also: Neha Dhupia On Completing 2 Decades In Front Of Camera: 'Never Thought I'd Last This Long'

5 places that are best avoided if you are planning to travel in the next 2 months:

China

With the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, China is top of the list. People are striking out China from their travel lists. With each passing hour, the virus is spreading to new regions of the country.

Barcelona, Spain

One of the most popular tourist attractions in the world, Barcelona is reportedly now suffering from overpopulation of tourists. Short term AirBnb rentals have made it easier for tourists to stay in the city but have made the situation difficult for locals. The place is also experiencing environmental and social degradation.

Read Also: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Says 'shame' As Wendell Rodricks Defends Remark On Priyanka's Gown

Matterhorn, Switzerland

Matterhorn is a very popular tourist attraction in Switzerland. More and more people are dying every year in an attempt to climb this peak, be it from landslides or extreme temperatures. Though the Matterhorn is still open to the public, according to geologists, it is the warmer conditions and thawing permafrost that have led to more dangerous conditions in the mountains.

Bali, Indonesia

Sparkling blue waters and pristine beaches are the first things that come to mind when we talk about Bali. But even this place is so overpopulated by tourists that their government had to declare a garbage emergency in 2017. The tourist resorts and golf courses are making it difficult for local farmers by sucking up all the water.

Read Also: R Madhavan Proudly Shares Son Vedaant's Victory, Praises Him & Says 'I Just Cheered'

Big Sur, California

One of the most iconic tourism destinations in the USA is now so overpopulated with tourists that there is a significant lack of bathrooms. This has resulted in disgusting roadside consequences and the rise of innumerable illegal campsites, which has degraded the environmental conditions. The three-month-long Soberanes fire originated from such an illegal campfire.

Read Also: Saiyami Kher Asks Why 'commentators Behaving Like Manjrekar' After Roger Federer's Loss