Couple Friendly Resorts In And Around Mumbai You Can Visit This Valentine's Day

Valentines Day 2020 is just around the corner, and many couples are looking for a nice getaway to spend a romantic holiday together. In order to help them out, here are five couple-friendly resorts in Mumbai that people should definitely visit. Read ahead.

Hidden Village Resort, Thane

Hidden Village Resort is located deep within dense woods in the outskirts of Mumbai. This gorgeous resort is spread over four acres and offers a perfect place for a romantic hideout. From the impressive range of modern amenities to the chic interiors —everything about Hidden Village Resort is a treat. Don't forget to enjoy fresh springs, spa therapy and a plethora of indoor as well as outdoor activities here. It is located at Atgaon, Wada, Shahapur Road, Sakhroli, Maharashtra.

C Cube Resorts, Gorai

It is time to leave the monotony of your daily routine behind and bask in a great range of luxuries at C Cube Resorts, a popular choice among mid-range resorts in the region. Surrounded by rustic woods and natural beauty, this resort is a complete package for a memorable weekend getaway from Pune and Mumbai. The major highlights you can expect at the resort are an outdoor swimming pool and gracefully designed rooms that are laced with all major amenities. It is located at Gorai, Uttan Road, Borivali, West.

Eskay Resorts, Borivali West

Explore a journey of luxurious amenities and unparalleled hospitality at one of the most beautiful resorts in Mumbai for couples. The Eskay Resorts are gorgeously decorated and are a perfect option for a romantic staycation. Enjoy thoughtful amenities, get dinner at the sophisticated restaurant, and dip your toes in the pristine pools. The balconies offer amazing views of the famous Mumbai skyline. It is located at Off New Link Road, Eksar Village, Eksar, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Dune Barr House - Verandah In The Forest, Matheran

This beautiful resort is located in the middle of nature, providing you with uninterrupted views of the Matheran Hills. Originally a 19th-century mansion, the place resounds with cultural heritage. There are only 11 rooms, but no matter which one you get, you are sure to be transported back in time. Don't worry about getting bored here either as the resort arranges loads of fun activities including trekking, bird watching, and horse riding. This romantic resort near Mumbai is 53.1 kms from the city centre.

