Dance Classes In Ahmedabad For Enthusiasts And Lovers Of The Art Form

Dance classes have long been a favourite for people looking to get fit and maintain their overall health. There is something about grooving to the sound of music you love. Ahmedabad offers many institutes for classical and western dance forms. Here is a list of dance classes in Ahmedabad for dance lovers and enthusiasts.

DV Nachlee

DV Dance Crew based in Ahmedabad was established almost 10 years ago. Aabha Shah and Drashit Shah currently run the institute and they conduct classes for Garba. The institute is also into wedding choreography and organises classes for the same. The crew here is also known to give outstanding performances at local and international level.

Anart Foundation

Renowned Kathak dancers Ishira Parikh and Maulik Shah established this school. They have undertaken the task of moulding the young talent of the country for the professional stage of classical dance. Students of Anart are spread among many countries, including Canada and U.S.A.

Mudra School of Indian Classical Dances

Shri Bhaskar and Radha Bhaskar Menon inaugurated Mudra School of Indian Classical Dances on August 27, 1973. Since then, Mudra has become a household name which promotes and teaches classical dances in Gujarat. The institute teaches four classical dances which include Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniattam, and Kathakali.

Kush Banker Dance Classes and Academy

Kush Banker is a famous choreographer based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He has choreographed several performances involving Indian actors and celebrities.The academy is located near Drive-in Cinema, Drive-in Road, Ahmedabad.

Srushti Shah’s Dance Academy

Srushti Shah is the administrator and originator of Srushti Shah's Dance Academy. She has choreographed many wedding and other special occasions. Srushti Shah teaches the importance of movement and fitness in a variety of disciplines. The academy is located near Saviour Hospital, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad.

