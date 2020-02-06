Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Dance Classes In Ahmedabad For Enthusiasts And Lovers Of The Art Form

Travel

Dance classes in Ahmedabad for people who want to learn new skills. Check out the list of some of the best classes that are available in the city.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dance Classes in Ahmedabad

Dance classes have long been a favourite for people looking to get fit and maintain their overall health. There is something about grooving to the sound of music you love. Ahmedabad offers many institutes for classical and western dance forms. Here is a list of dance classes in Ahmedabad for dance lovers and enthusiasts.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Converse In Gujarati As They Jet Off To Ahmedabad; Watch

DV Nachlee

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dv Nachlee Group (@dv_nachlee_group) on

DV Dance Crew based in Ahmedabad was established almost 10 years ago. Aabha Shah and Drashit Shah currently run the institute and they conduct classes for Garba. The institute is also into wedding choreography and organises classes for the same. The crew here is also known to give outstanding performances at local and international level.

Anart Foundation

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ĀNART (@anartfoundation) on

Renowned Kathak dancers Ishira Parikh and Maulik Shah established this school. They have undertaken the task of moulding the young talent of the country for the professional stage of classical dance. Students of Anart are spread among many countries, including Canada and U.S.A.

Mudra School of Indian Classical Dances

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Menon (@contact.ananthmenon77) on

Shri Bhaskar and Radha Bhaskar Menon inaugurated Mudra School of Indian Classical Dances on August 27, 1973. Since then, Mudra has become a household name which promotes and teaches classical dances in Gujarat. The institute teaches four classical dances which include Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniattam, and Kathakali.

Kush Banker Dance Classes and Academy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kush Banker (@kushbanker18) on

 Kush Banker is a famous choreographer based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He has choreographed several performances involving Indian actors and celebrities.The academy is located near Drive-in Cinema, Drive-in Road, Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Farmers Protest Land Survey

Srushti Shah’s Dance Academy

Srushti Shah is the administrator and originator of Srushti Shah's Dance Academy. She has choreographed many wedding and other special occasions. Srushti Shah teaches the importance of movement and fitness in a variety of disciplines. The academy is located near Saviour Hospital, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: Street Food In Ahmedabad: Famous Joints In The City Areas To Satisfy Your Taste Buds

ALSO READ: Restaurants In Ahmedabad Where You Can Dine With Your Family

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM MODI MAKES TUBELIGHT REMARK
TEJASVI SURYA ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTER
SANJAY SINGH EVADES DIRECT ANSWER
PM MODI HITS BACK AT RAHUL GANDHI
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020