Dance Classes And Studios In Coimbatore For Fitness Enthusiasts

Dance is generally considered as the best way to burn calories for someone who does not enjoy regular gym workouts. There are many dance studios that one can go to learn a new form of dance or just brush up on their dancing skills. Here is a list of dance classes in Coimbatore to help you find a dance studio near you.

Dansco Fit

Address: No1 Padma Complex 2nd Floor,8th Street, Saibaba Colony, Coimbatore

Dansco Fit is one of the popular dance studios in Coimbatore where you can expect to receive premium dance training. Dansco Fit provides training in various dance forms taught by skilled and expert faculty. The classes are also available for children from age 4 to age 12.

DSA Dance Academy

Address: 984, 2, E Lokamanya St, R S Puram West, Coimbatore

The DSA Dance Academy started in 2007. The classes are conducted by globally acclaimed dance experts. DSA has performed over 5,000 dance shows and is one of the prominent dance schools in South India. They teach semi-classical, contemporary, folk and western dance forms.

FOOTLOOSE - Edwin's Dance School

Address: Opp. ICICI Bank, No.147/48, D.B. Road, R.S. Puram, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Footloose is another dance studio that is popular in Coimbatore. They also rent costume props for group performances. Located in R.S. Puram, it is the perfect place for nearby kids and adults to try out their dancing skills.

Cosmic Dance Studio

Address: 150, W Sambandam Rd, Near Milk Company, R S Puram West, Coimbatore

Cosmic Dance Studio is located in R S Puram where one can learn many types of dance forms. Dance styles like Bollywood, B-Boying, Hip-Hop, Locking, Popping, Zumba, Kathak, Salsa, Contemporary, and Hula Hoop are taught here.

Sherif's Dance Company

Address: 157, W Sambandam Rd, Near Milk Company, R S Puram West, Coimbatore

Along with teaching various dance forms, Sherif's Dance Company also organises a variety of events, fests and stage shows.

