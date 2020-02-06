Dance Classes In Hyderabad For All The Dance Lovers And Enthusiasts In The City

Dance classes help in brushing up your dancing skills, while also taking care of your overall fitness. There are many dance studios throughout the country but it is always better to train and learn under professional dance experts. Here are some of the suggestions for well-known dance classes in the city of Hyderabad.

Dance classes in Hyderabad

HY dance studio

202, 2nd Floor, Above Karachi Bakery, Hitech City Road, HITEC City, Hyderabad

HY dance studio specialises in various dance forms like Zumba, Bollywood, Salsa, Contemporary, and even Hip Hop. The studio has certified experts to help you with your lessons.

Chandu's Wow Dance Studio

Zee Plaza, Opp. Minerva, Himayat Nagar Road, Himayatnagar, Hyderabad

Chandu's Wow Dance Studio specialises in teaching dance forms like Freestyle, Bollywood and Hip Hop. The USP of the studio is that they also conduct power-packed Zumba classes that act as a good form of stress buster. You can even send your kids to have fun at these Zumba classes.

Steps Dance Studio

Plot 16, Road 13, Sri Ram Nagar Colony, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

The Steps Dance Studio is located in Banjara Hills and specialises in all most all the popular dance forms like Jazz, Contemporary, Bollywood Dance, Salsa and Zumba. They have a special type of dance session for beginners depending on the number of months they want to invest.

Rhytmzz Academy of Dance

597, 3rd Floor, Above ICICI ATM, Sainikpuri, Secunderabad

Rhytmzz Academy of Dance is a studio that has won many awards since the past few years and is a popular studio in Hyderabad. There are guest instructors who often conduct workshops at this studio. One can learn classical as well as western dance forms here.

