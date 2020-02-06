Dance Classes In Jaipur For Lovers And Enthusiasts Of This Art Form

Jaipur city in India is known for its rich culture. Activities like dance and music are a part of its culture and that is why there are many institutes related to dance, music and various art-related activities. For people interested in taking up dance lessons, there are various dance classes in Jaipur, Rajasthan, that are quite popular. Let us take a look at some of the dance classes in Jaipur.

Dance Classes in Jaipur

Buskers Dance Institute

The institute is located in Tilak Nagar, Jaipur, and has various branches across the city. Its opening hours are from 10 am to 8 pm. The institute has a website where you can check out the details, in www.buskers.in.

Chitra Institute of Performing Arts

This institute offers classes for all age groups. Apart from dance classes, the institute also organises events like fashion shows, music shows, and other events. It opens at 9:30 am and closes at 7:30 pm. Chitra Institute of Performing Arts is located at Manasarovar, Jaipur. The official website of the academy is www.chitrajangid.com.

The Step Up Dance Academy

The academy is located in Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur. The Step Up Dance Academy was established in 2005 and is known for teaching various dance styles like Bollywood, Hip-Hop, Jazz, among others. It also does corporate events for various brands. The timings of the academy are from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Kinkini Dance Institute

The academy is known for its Indian genre dance and its timing is from 9 am to 9 pm. It teaches Folk Dance, Katham, and Bollywood dance forms. Dancers from all around the world come and learn dance from this academy. Kinkini is located in Malviya Nagar, Jaipur. For more information, you can visit their website http://kinkiniart.org.

