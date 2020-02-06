Dance Classes In Ludhiana To Help You Pursue Your Passion For Dance

There are a few dance classes which are known for their excellence and teaching techniques. There are few places in Ludhiana which offer a great learning experience. Have a look at the list here.

Dance classes in Ludhiana

1. Studio The X Factor

This is the best institute to go for if you feel like learning more than one dance form. This place offers some great options if you are looking for something for the kids. The dance class is said to train children with utmost discipline and care. The classes are located at Basement Music City in Ludhiana.

2. Ecstasy The Dance Studio

Ecstasy The Dance Studio is one of the places that offer great dance lessons in the city. For people who prefer to hone their dance skills at home, this place offers that privilege. You will also be given the option to hire a professional choreographer. You can also learn dance forms like Kathak and Contemporary here.

3. Sangita’s Studio of Performing Arts

Sangita’s Studio of Performing Arts is considered to be one of the best places to learn unique dance forms. They will teach you dance forms that are not generally taught at the institutes around. You can go for this one if you are into Rumba, Belly Dance, or Cha Cha. You can visit the classes at Sagar Nagar in Ludhiana, Punjab.

4. Broadway Dance Institute

Broadway Dance Institute is one of the places that offer good Hip Hop training. You will also have the option to go for Belly Dance here. The Hip Hop team is well versed with the teaching technique. You must try this place out if you are a fan of Western dance forms. You will also have the choice to go for Bollywood here. It is located at Model Town in Ludhiana.

