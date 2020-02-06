Dance Classes In Mumbai For People Who Love To Groove With The Music

Dance is a perfect way to express emotions. The city of dreams, Mumbai, has numerous dance classes for people who love to dance. So, here is a list of some of the amazing dance classes in the city-

Beat n Bounce

For beginners, looking to learn a few dance moves and also loose a few kilos in the process, Beat n Bounce is an excellent place to begin their journey. The choreographers here are known to mix dance styles to create a perfect routine to help those who are looking to reduce the extra kilos. The place is also known to provide extra classes for Yoga, Zumba and wedding dance rehearsals.

Baile-de-Salon

A dancing class filled with experienced and professional dance teachers keen to teach their students to the best of their knowledge. Baile-de-Salon is known for teaching complex steps effortlessly. They offer professional lessons on dance styles such as Salsa, Bachata, Argentine Tango, Rumba, Cha-Cha, Merengue, Jive, Mambo, Latin Jazz, Hip Hop and more.

Ponnambalam Golden Temple of Fine Arts

The Ponnambalam Golden Temple of Fine Arts offers their aspiring dance students a three-year diploma course. Apart from the diploma course, they also offer a short term course for people who just want an introduction to the art form or are just brushing up their skills. This non-profit organization brings together dancers, musicians and art lovers from all walks of life.

Shiamak Davar Dance Academy

Shiamak Davar is amongst the most renowned choreographers of Bollywood. Many aspiring dancers and actors visit this academy to learn how to groove like a celeb. Many superstars like Sushant Singh Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and more have learned dance from this academy. From elementary dance lessons to advanced workshops on Jazz, Hip Hop, Bhangra and contemporary, they teach a lot of variety.

