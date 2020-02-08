Dance Classes In Surat For Enthusiasts Looking To Polish Their Dancing Skills

Dance classes are one of the greatest ways to socialise while improving your dancing skills. For people who are eager to learn new dance forms, the popular city of Surat provides some really good options. Here is a list of some best-rated dance studios that you might want to check out:

Dance Classes in Surat

The Magic Dance Crew

Address: 203, 2nd floor Pyramid square, opp Hari om petrol pump NRL.P.Savani Surat, Adajan Gam, Adajan, Surat

The Magic Dance Crew is one of the top-rated dance studios in Surat and is majorly famous for its regular sessions of hip hop classes along with other dance forms. They even conduct workshops for working professionals to teach them the basics of dancing.

Meena Dance Academy

Address: Bungalow No. 9, Ashok Nagar Society, Ghod dod Road, Surat

Meena Dance Academy is known to have guided many prospective dancers who have performed on many popular reality shows and TV advertisements.



Feel N Flow the Dance World

Address: U-17 1st floor, Someshwar Square, Opp. Someshwar Enclave, Vesu, Surat

Feel N Flow the Dance World is located in Vesu. The dance studio is popular for its hip hop classes which are taught by experienced teachers. They are pretty famous when it comes to choreographing for stage shows, annual functions, reality shows, and even pre-wedding shootings.

Shraddha's Tapperz Dance Skool

Address: UG5_ 6/Vidhi 2, Sanghavi Tower Opp. Deepa Complex Near Gujarat Gas circle, Road, Adajan, Surat

Shraddha's Tapperz Dance Skool was started by a proud contestant of a show on Zee TV. The dance school teaches various dance forms. They take classes in regular and custom batches and even choreograph wedding performance pieces. Shraddha is a celebrity choreographer and the school provides a certificate which is valid in 190 countries.

