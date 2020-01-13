Dangerous Vacation Destinations In India For Every Thrill-seeking, Adventure Junkie To Try

India has many offbeat yet dangerous destinations that offer fantastic mountain landscapes, rich cultural heritage sites or spiritual places. This list will make you aware of some of the most dangerous destinations that many people choose to visit to enjoy a thrilling experience in the country.

Read further to know what are the most dangerous vacation destinations in India.

The Mysterious Frozen Skeleton Lake of Roop Kund

The Roop Kund Trekhers have to go through the infamous and mysterious skeletal lake in Uttarakhand. A person has to cross-ice and snow while ascending to a dizzying height of 16,000 ft.

The trek is filled with many adventures, including the frequent changes in climate and hailstorms which make reaching Roop Kund one of the toughest jobs. However, the scenic destination is definitely worth experiencing at least once in a life-time.

Kolli Hills and its haunted stories

The Kolli Hills is amongst the most challenging and exciting places in India as a person has to go through mountains of death and conquer 70 hairpin bends. No to forget, the narrow winding roads makes a traveller feel as if he/she is on a roller coaster. However, the most dangerous part about the place is not the mountains and roads, but the spooky folklore which has been believed from ancient times. A lot of people believe the hills to be haunted.

One of the Scariest Roads in the world - Kishtwar Kailash Road

The road between Kishtwar and the base camp of Kishtwar Kailash is one of the scariest roads in the world. Located in the Kishtwar District of Jammu & Kashmir, the road in some places is only wide enough for one vehicle. The roads in many places are open from the other side of them which makes it hard to drive as one can fall from the cliffs for about hundreds of meters into the valley. The valley is unprotected by guard rails.

Stok Kangri Trek - One Of The Toughest Treks In India

The Stok Kangri is one of the most alluring treks in India. The trek takes you to India's highest trekking peak at 6100 mt. high altitude, dry terrain, steep ascent, oxygen deficiency, and crossing glaciers and rivers with a current capable of taking a person away with them. With these scary and high-risk situations, it is considered to be one of India's toughest treks.

