Day Trip Around Hyderabad: Offbeat Places To Spend Time With Family And Friends

The city of Nizam, Hyderabad is filled with places for tourists to enjoy their vacation. However, for those who are trying to get away from the city but have only a day for a trip, Hyderabad also has tourist destinations that can be visited in a day. Here is a list of some off-beat tourist for a day trip around Hyderabad.

Warangal

Warangal is a complete tourist package with beautiful lakes and old architecture along with rich flora and fauna. With all the colleges in the town, the place has become a happening youth attraction too. Warangal is good for a day trip around Hyderabad as it is at a distance of only 144 kilometres and can be reached within 3 hours approximately. The popular sites in Warangal include Thousand Pillars temple and he Ramappa temple, the Warangal fort, Ghanpur temples, Ramappa and Pakhal lake, the Musical Garden and the rock Garden and the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary.

Also Read: Best Day Trips From San Francisco To Visit With Family And Friends

Kurnool

Kurnool is situated at a distance of 213 kilometres from Hyderabad and can be reached within 3.5 hours approximately. This makes the place best suited for a day trip around Hyderabad. Kurnool is one of the offbeat places around Hyderabad that can be covered in a one-day trip. Kurnool is full of history and ancient relics. The major attractions of the town are Belum caves, Mantralayam town, Kondareddy Burz, the Tomb of Abdul Wahab and the Summer Palace of the Kurnool rulers.

Also Read: 5 Most Exciting Things To Do In New York City For A One-day Trip

Nizamabad

An epitome of Nizam royalties, Nizamabad is an ancient district of Andhra Pradesh. It has witnessed the reigns of the famous Chalukya dynasty as well as the Golkonda dynasty. But now the place is almost in ruins making it one of the best offbeat places in Hyderabad to avoid the tourist rush. The major attractions of the place include Alisagar, Nizamsagar, Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary and Medak Lake, Mallaram Forest and Neelkantheshwar temple. It is situated at a distance of 170 kilometres from Hyderabad which is roughly three hours making it perfect for a day trip around Hyderabad.

Also Read: Best Day Trips From Glasgow To Spend A Good Time With Family

Also Read: Best Day Trips From Bangkok: From Floating Market To Rose Garden Thai Village

Image Source: Shutterstock