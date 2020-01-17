Trip Around Kolkata Can Be Easily Planned By Including These Offbeat Destinations

Kolkata is amongst the busiest cities in India. For the people who love to explore delicious food and great destinations especially near the city, it is important to first plan a relaxing one-day trip. So, here is a list of places that they can explore for a relaxing experience.

Bagora, North Bengal

Bagora is known for its serenity and its strong appeal. It is filled with mountains, mist, and pristine nature. It has a huge 7150ft long altitude above the sea level. If a person is looking for a relaxing and rejuvenating experience, this place will do wonders. One can also embrace the slow life of the area which is a much-needed experience after coming from a busy city. The place is 600km away from Kolkata and one can come to this destination any time of the year. Apart from enjoying the beauty of the place, a person can also enjoy other activities here like visit the Zero Point, walk through the village, bird watching, etc.

Baranti, Purulia

Baranti is amongst the most beautiful places in Purulia. It is surrounded by Biharinath Hill on one side and Panchkot Hills on the other side. For people who seek tranquillity and peace of mind, Baranti is just excellent. The Muradi Lake in Baranti has been created by a mud dam. The best part of the place is the eye-pleasing and the soulful horizon with the mixture of the beauty of the lake with the colours of the sunset. It is 265kms away and one can visit it from October to March for a better experience. Apart from the pleasing sunset, one can also enjoy the sightseeing to Ayodhya Hills, Biharinath Hills and Susunia hills.

Charkhole, North Bengal

Charkhole is filled with scenic experiences and it appears to be a beautiful painting drawn by the hands of God. It is located in the laps of the eastern Himalayas and it is known for its virgin, untouched and unadulterated natural beauty. After the full-blown rainy season, the clear sky is filled with pleasing views of the Kanchenjunga. For the travel-loving Bengalis and others, Charkhole is just 625 km away from the city and the best time to visit is from October to May when the sky is clear. One can enjoy the breathtaking view of exotic Himalayan birds, village walk, a number of orchids, colourful flowers and butterflies here.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock