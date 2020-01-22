Plan A Day Trip Around Pune With These Off-beat Destinations

Pune is known to be the cultural capital of Maharashtra. It is one of the biggest known education spots and is home to many IT industries. The city has several amusements to enjoy, be it a tourist spot or enjoying the nightlife in this beautiful city. However, when it comes to getting away for a weekend or a one-day trip there are many off-beat destinations that you can explore for an amazing trip. Here are some off-beat places around Pune that can be a perfect fit for your one day getaway of the hustle and bustle of the city.

Andharban

This adventurous 13 km trekking trail is a perfect option for a one-day trip. This trail leads you to the beautiful hills of Sahyadri through the dense forest cover. During the monsoon, the varied shades of green with an ecstatic view of the Kundalika Valley, Bhira dam and the Tamhini Ghat mountain ranges are a treat to your eyes.

Tamhini Ghat

Tamhini Ghat is a stretch of 15 km surrounded by mountains on the Western Ghats that connects Mulshi and Tahini. This stretch has dense greenery with scenic waterfalls, lakes, and streams. Monsoon is one of the best times to visit here.

Sudhagad Fort

With an ancient origin of almost 2nd century BC, this fort is located at 2,030 ft above sea level. This historic fort has several ruins of Lord Shiva’s temple and is one of the popular trekking destinations. It takes an hour to reach the top of the mountain. However, it is totally worth it as the scenic view of other forts like Sarasgad and Dhangad is captivating.

Lonar lake

This meteor crater lake with a diameter of 1.2 km is saline in nature. Over 50,000 years old, the serene emerald green lake is a landlocked water body and hosts a rich flora and fauna around. Birdwatchers and photographers often flock here and camp around this lake.

Kaas Plateau

This UNESCO World Natural Heritage site is a biodiversity hotspot and is known for almost 850 different species of flowering plants. The plateau draws tourists during the months of August and September when wildflowers bloom. The Kaas Lake south of the plateau is also worth a visit.

