Day Trips From London That One Should Definitely Take While In The City

The capital city of England, London is the heart of the English culture. From Buckingham Palace to the London Eye, the city has a lot to offer to its tourists. But if one has two to three days in hand, they can see more of the UK than just killing time in the city. Here is a list of the best day trips from London:

Bath and Stonehenge

This is one of the most popular ideas for day trips from the capital city. It might be a long day and one might get tired by the end but every moment is worth it. Bath was a famous holiday destination for English during the Victorian era. One can opt for the train as it takes only one and a half hours away from London. Stonehenge, on the other hand, is a mystery to geologists and is also considered one of the most popular tourist attractions from London. Trains leave from London Waterloo station to Salisbury every hour. From there one has a number of options for transport.

Cotswold

The Cotswold will be lesser known to tourists from outside England. But the English know how beautiful and picturesque this place is. The best way to travel around Cotswold is to hire a car and drive around the different villages. One can also book a full-day tour of the place in advance and take an early train to reach there.

Brighton and Brighton beach

Brighton is just an hour's journey by train from London, making it one of the easiest and best day trips from London. This seaside town is one of the most popular weekend getaways too. While the summers in Brighton are bright and cheerful, the winters are cold and dreary. But if one is a lover of literature, then this place is a must-visit, especially if one has read Graham Greene’s Brighton Rocks.

Image Source: Shutterstock