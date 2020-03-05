Delhi To Leh Direct Train To Cover 400 Plus Kilometers In 20 Hours; Details Inside

It has been reported that there will be a direct train from the capital city of Delhi to the hilly regions of Leh. The train will probably be the highest rail route in the world and is estimated to cost a whopping amount of ₹ 83,360 crores. It has also been reported that the travelling time from Delhi to Leh, which is about 40 hours will be cut down to half. It will take about 20 hours to reach Leh from Delhi.

Direct train from Delhi to Leh

Apart from the statistics, the travellers and the vagabonds have an additional benefit as the train will pass through some of the most scenic places in India. Moreover, the train will also stop at some of these scenic stations. According to reports, the train will transverse from places like Sundernagar, Mandi, Manali, Keylong, Koksar, Darcha, Upshi and Karu. Though there will be a lot of tunnels throughout this journey, it will also be a treat to the eyes while travelling through the important places mentioned. Reports state that the train will pass through 396 small bridges, 124 longer bridges as well as 74 tunnels.

It has also been reported that one tunnel is estimated to be around 27 km long. There is a total of 20 railway stations that the train will halt at. However, Keylong will be an important station on the route with it being built at a height of about 3000m. China’s Qingzang Railway is considered to be the highest rail line in the world, however, with this rail route, India will wear the crown of having the highest rail line.

The train line from Delhi to Leh will cover an estimated distance of 465 km in just 20 hours. According to reports, Chief Administrative Office of Northern Railway, Mr Alok Kumar, proposed that the project is one of the most difficult ones for IRCTC so far. Looking at the huge mountain ranges of Himalayas, there is no doubt that the construction of the rail route is going to be a challenging task.

