Things To Do In Connaught Place - Here Are 3 Best Dessert Places To Chill At

Desserts make everyone's mouths water irrespective of their age. As Christmas is just around the corner, this calls for a vacation wherein most of the people decide on travelling to various destinations with their loved ones. Delhi is one of the most popular tourist attractions in India that hundreds and thousands of people visit in their holidays. If you are someone who has a sweet tooth who randomly craves for desserts anytime and are travelling in Delhi, here are 3 dessert parlours in Connaught Place that you can explore.

Also Read | Check Out The 3 Best Eateries In New Delhi's Connaught Place To Appease Your Food Palette

1) Cremeborne

Cremeborne has one of the highest ratings on Google with 4.2/5 stars and is well-known for its desserts including waffles and brownies. It is located at Shop No 57, Municipal Market, Connaught Lane, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001. Cremeborne opens at 10:30 am and shuts at 12:30 am every day including weekends.

Also Read | Things To Do In Connaught Place: 5 Best Cafes Perfect For A Romantic Date

2) Gelato Vinto

With a rating of 4.1/5 stars on Google, Gelato Vinto comes next to Cremeborne and is located at Shop No. M37, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001. Gelato Vinto opens at 12 pm and closes at 1 am every day including weekends and offers a wide range of ice creams.

Also Read | Things To Do In Connaught Place: Best Places To Visit With Family And Friends!

3) La Baguette

If you are someone who is looking for one of the best places to have pastries at, in Cannaught, La Baguette might be the one for you. The place is located at The Imperial, Janpath Lane, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001. It opens at 10 am while it shuts at 9:30 pm.

Also Read | New Delhi’s Connaught Place 9th Most Expensive Office Location In The World: CBRE