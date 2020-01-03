Dessert Parlours In Fort Kochi That Are A Must-try For Those With A Sweet Tooth

Fort Kochi is a beautiful city in Kerala, which is also a popular bustling cosmopolitan port. As Kochi is the financial capital of Kerala, the city is also very well-maintained. With a population of more than 2 million, it is the biggest urban agglomeration in Kerala. Fort Kochi is one of the major tourist destinations in India, and there are many things to do here. Be it Kochi or any other city, we love to eat desserts, so here are some of the famous and delicious dessert serving places in fort Kochi. Make sure you visit them on your next trip there -

Also read | Churches In Kochi That Are A Must-visit During This Holiday Season

Must-visit and popular dessert parlours in Fort Kochi

Temptations

Temptations is a dessert parlour that is strongly recommended, and one must visit this tempting place. If you are around Kochi, you can visit this dessert parlour and have the special chocolate river cake and Blue Berry cake. They have all freshly homemade cakes with a reasonable price, offering the yummiest taste.

Location: 1-1121 Kunnumupuram, Fort Kochi, Kochi circle, Ernakulum, Kochi

Timings: Monday-Saturday - 9:00 am – 9:00 pm, Sunday - 9:00 am – 1:00 am

Also read | Heavenly Rooftop Bars In Kochi That Will Leave You Awestruck With Their View

Milano Ice cream

Milano Ice cream parlour has some really tasty ice creams, and also a large number of people visit this place. The most loved and special ice creams here are Cheesecake, Gelato Ice Cream, Truffle, Extra Dark Chocolate, Belgian Waffles, Tiramisu, and Belgian Chocolate. There are also some different flavours that they produced such as mango, jackfruit, passion fruit and many more. Hence it gives the value for money to the customer.

Location: M G Road, Pallimukku, Kochi 682016, India

Timings: Monday-Sunday - 10:30 am – 1:00 am

Image source: @eatkochieat

Image source: @foodloose_and_fancyfree

Donut Factory

Donut Factory is a popular café in Kochi that has a lot of desserts and other food items to offer. Some of the popular items here are Donut, Coffee, Cappuccino, Potato Wedges, Sandwich, Beef Steak, and Pizza. Their Oreo and white milk chocolate doughnut and fried ice cream are very impressive. One must surely visit this place to have some scrumptious desserts.

Location: Ground Floor, GudFud Tower, Panampilly Nagar, Kochi

Timings: Monday-Sunday - 10:00 am – 11:00 pm

Image source: @martindevassy_

Also read | Blueberry Cheesecake Recipe - The Perfect Dessert For Your New Year's House Party

Waffle’s Bae

You will get both beverages and desserts at the Waffle’s Bae. The best that they serve is Pancakes, Vanilla Shake, Chocolate Waffles, and Vanilla Ice Cream. Visit this place and try the people’s choice of chocolate excess mini pancakes, chocolate waffle and the cookies. You will surely enjoy this chocolaty trip to Waffle’s Bae.

Location: South Panampilly Nagar Road, Cheriyakadavanthara, Kadavanthara Part 1, Ernakulam, Panampilly Nagar

Timings: Monday-Sunday - 2:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Image source: @wafflesbaeanyday

Also read | Kerala Curries That Are A Must-try When Exploring The Cuisine Of 'God's Own Country'