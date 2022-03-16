Dharamshala Skyway Becomes Operational; Visitors Can Travel To McLeodganj In 5 Minutes

A long road journey has now become a short sky journey. The pending wait of the tourists travelling between Dharmshala and McLeodganj is over. The long 45-minutes journey can be completed in just five minutes now, and visitors can spend more time exploring the two tourist hotspots. The Dharamshala Skyway, an aerial ropeway project developed by the Tata Group to connect the two tourist hotspots, is ready.

The Instagram post has already been viewed 2100 times, while it garnered the attention of the viewers and the travel bloggers. People are congratulating the Tata group for this remarkable transformation.

Ropeway project to take travellers from Dharamshala to McLeodganj

Tata Realty and Infrastructure received a new achievement letter for Dharamshala McLeodganj Ropeway Project. This is a 2 km mono cable detachable ropeway project that can carry 1000 passengers per hour per direction. This ropeway has reduced about 9km travel saving 40 per cent travel time and will be in eco-friendly mode. This ropeway will connect the two tourist hotspots, and the top station will be in front of the Dalai Lama Temple. The project is in a joint venture with A. Himalayas, as reported by Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited (TRIL). During the peak tourist season, traffic blockades are common on the roads, but now this Ropeway project has become operational and reduced the long hours of the trip. Tata group had expressed the achievement by sharing this on Twitter as well.

